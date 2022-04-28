MOSES LAKE - A man reportedly drove into a Moses Lake patrol vehicle on Wednesday and fled from police, a day after fleeing from Grant County deputies.
Moses Lake police located Isai Ramirez Alvarez, 29, Wednesday afternoon on West Gary Street and observed a vehicle that was involved in a brief chase with deputies on Tuesday. Ramirez Alvarez was wanted for felony eluding and domestic violence assault.
As officers attempted to contact the suspect, he reportedly drove off, scraping against the push bar of a police SUV in the process, according to Moses Lake police. Ramirez Alvarez then drove off. Due to the state’s restrictions on police pursuits, officers did not chase the suspect.
At about 2 a.m. Thursday, police located Ramirez Alvarez’s 2004 Chevrolet minivan unoccupied on West Central Drive. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.
Moses Lake police are seeking charges of hit-and-run and felony eluding against Ramirez Alvarez. He also has an outstanding felony warrant from charges brought by the Washington State Gambling Commission.