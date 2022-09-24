NEW STANTON, Pennsylvania — Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, wanted for the murder of his wife Theresa Bergman, was taken into custody on Friday.
Bergman, charged with first-degree murder in Lincoln County, was located in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators reached out the U.S. Marshal’s Service shortly after an arrest warrant was issued Friday morning to help track down Bergman, who was last seen with Theresa at the Spokane International Airport early in the morning on Sept. 18.
The sheriff’s office, working with U.S. Marshals, were able to locate Bergman on Friday. He was booked into jail on the murder charge and will now await extradition back to Washington.
“While our hearts are heavy and remain with the family, we are pleased that he was taken into custody quickly and that nobody else was hurt in the process,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Theresa Bergman was found dead on Thursday in rural Lincoln County.