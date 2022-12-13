DAVENPORT - According to an article published by the Lincoln County Record-Times, a Moses Lake man accused of killing his estranged wife of 38 years in September 2022 appeared in a local courtroom for the first time since he was captured out of state.
Charles Bergman pleaded 'not guilty' to the first-degree murder of Theresa Bergman on Tuesday in Lincoln County Superior Court.
Bergman was extradited from Pennsylvania by the U.S. Marshals Service last week.
It is believed that Bergman killed his wife in a remote part of Lincoln County where her body was eventually discovered by a farmer. Authorities say Bergman struck Theresa in the head with a shovel, killing her.
Bergman had picked up his wife from the Spokane Airport after she flew to New York to visit an old boyfriend; she had asked for separation from Charles prior to going on her trip Bergman allegedly killed Theresa on their way back from the airport.
After entering his 'not guilty' plea, the Lincoln County Record-Times reported that Bergman was assigned two public defenders.
A trial date for Bergman has been set for May 17, 2023.
A bail amount has not been set.