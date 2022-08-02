MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Cantu was sentenced to 41 months behind bars, followed by 18 months of community custody, according to court records. The 41-month sentence was the maximum sentence under state sentencing guidelines.
Security video was recorded on the evening of Dec. 14, 2021 when Cantu’s girlfriend told police he was home alone with the baby. Investigators reported the baby could be heard crying on the security video recorded from inside the home.
“A child can be heard in the background crying. The crying heard was initially typical and not out of the ordinary for a child,” investigators wrote. “Approximately 18 seconds into the video, there is the sound of approximately 20, repetitive distinct slapping/hitting sounds. The child’s cry transitioned into a scream as if they were injured. A male (Cantu) can be heard yelling ‘shut up.’ The child’s cry is then muffled as if a hand/object was placed over their mouth.”
The child’s mother said she was in the shower at the time and told police she came out and found Cantu with his hands around the baby’s neck area, according to investigators.
Early in the morning on Dec. 17, the baby’s mother noticed her child was having trouble breathing and it was progressively getting worse. She told police her child was not showing any signs of injury prior to that night.
The baby was taken to Samaritan Hospital where it was determined the child had multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures and numerous abrasions and bruises. The baby was flown by Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Police say Cantu later sent a message to the baby’s mother, writing “I don’t know what happened, I snapped.”
Detectives contacted Cantu at his home and he initially denied the allegations. Investigators say he later admitted that the assault could be heard on security video. Cantu told police he wasn’t sure if the child was his biological child. He continued to same “something happened” with their roommate and the child’s mother.
On the night of the assault, investigators say Cantu told them the baby “looked at him and made a face. Cantu told us at that moment (the baby) looked like their old roommate,” according to investigators. Cantu later admitted to taking his anger out on the child.
“Cantu advised he ‘snapped’ and ‘started hitting him,’” investigators wrote. Cantu told investigators they were “full force” strikes when he hit the child.”