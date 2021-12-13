SPOKANE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison in connection to a drug raid where he opened fire on federal agents.
A jury in July convicted Patrick Pearson of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin, assault with a deadly weapon on federal law enforcement officers, discharge of a firearm during a crime a violence and felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal judge on Monday sentenced Pearson to a total of 420 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Based on Pearson’s medical complications, the court is expecting he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Pearson was among 15 people indicted during a federal drug raid at a property on Road E.5 Northeast in July 2019 near Moses Lake. During the raid, Pearson opened fire on law enforcement using a 12-gauge shotgun. Two ATF agents were injured by shrapnel during the incident, according to court records. A Moses Lake police officer also sustained a minor injury.
Pearson eventually shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt while he was barricaded inside the residence. He was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The raid was part of a large-scale drug investigation that included 19 search warrants served throughout Grant, Adams and Yakima counties.
Pearson has more than a dozen previous felony convictions dating back about two decades, including burglary, theft, theft of a firearm and eluding. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office previously reported Pearson was also involved in a February 2018 shooting where he was shot in the arm in an exchange of gunfire with another individual.