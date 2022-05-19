MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake mother and her family remain reeling since the day her kids and her car were nearly taken from her in broad daylight.
KXLY aired a story on Kendra Brown, the mom who endured the unfathomable on May 3.
Brown told KXLY that she was going to pick up her four-year-old daughter from school when Salvador Harguindeguy tried to commandeer the SUV she driving.
Harguindeguy might have gotten further if Brown’s two-year old and five-month old weren’t in the car, but based on video footage released by the Moses Lake Police Department, Brown’s maternal instincts took over to protect her children.
“My kids are in the back, just making sure that they were safe. I essentially just kept keeping his hands off the dash and turning the car off and he kept trying to turn it back on, and he couldn’t figure out how to put my car into gear,” Brown told KXLY in a TV interview.
Harguindeguy was in the process of running from Moses Lake Police when he tried to jack Brown’s vehicle.
“That was my biggest thought: my children are okay, and I’m okay,” she told KXLY.
“I’m going to do my best to ensure that he at least has some repayment for some of the crimes he committed against my family. It’s not just me, it’s my kids as well,” Brown added. “My two-year-old won’t stay in a car by herself. Even here at home, transferring from car, like house to car, she doesn’t even want to be in the car by herself. For me, it’s making sure he pays for that.”
“If I can give one parent that advice? It’s to react. Take that time to literally react and not just stop,” she told KXLY.
Brown told the Spokane news station that she doesn’t leave car doors open or unattended. She always takes the keys out of the ignition.
“You just never think a crime like that would happen to you. It did. It’s really kind of surreal some days.”