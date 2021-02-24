MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake City Council has approved a funding package to move forward with turning the El Rancho Motel into an emergency shelter.
HopeSource, which currently manages the city’s sleep center, will own and operate the motel. The Ellensburg-based organization entered into a purchase agreement for the motel in October.
The purchase will create 25 emergency shelter beds available through referrals from other agencies such as New Hope, the housing authority and other homeless support providers.
The city council Tuesday night voted 6-1 to enter into a contract and provide funding to complete the purchase of the motel. The city will provide about $214,000 in funding for the motel purchase and about $235,000 for operational expenses. Funds will not come from the city’s general fund but are provided through an Emergency Solutions Grant, Emergency Shelter Grant, as well as collection fees from the county.
“The proposed enhanced shelter at the El Rancho property is a Continuous Stay Shelter offering living arrangements where literally homeless individuals or households have a room, or a bed assigned to them throughout the duration of their stay,” stated HopeSource Chief Operations Officer John Raymond. “Residents receive intensive wrap around housing stability focused services and case management with a dedicated client advocate whose sole responsibility is support for residents at the enhanced shelter and their movement toward placement in long-term housing.”
Raymond says HopeSource will provide on-site management 24 hours a day and shelter residents are required to follow a set of rules and policies as a condition of their stay.
“The Enhanced Shelter Program is intended to provide a safe and secure, consistently managed environment where residents can work towards housing stability while ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding community,” Raymond added. “Our experience managing shelter programs over more than 30 years ensures the effective and safe delivery of services to residents and all the members of the Moses Lake community.”
City officials say the El Rancho Motel currently operates with little oversight and on-site management. Moses Lake police in 2020 responded to the motel 79 times for calls including domestic violence, indecency, mental health, drugs, theft, fraud and other calls. Officers have responded 10 times to the motel in the past 40 days. The city believes authorizing the purchase of the motel for an emergency shelter “will be a better and safer use to the public than the current operations.”
The El Rancho Motel is located at 1214 S. Pioneer Way.