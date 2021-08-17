MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center has been awarded a $39,000 grant to remodel the permanent history exhibits.
The $39,433 grant was awarded from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to a press release.
The museum and art center applied for the grant in the fall of 2020 and is one of 60 recipients of the grant.
The museum plans to redesign three of the history exhibits to address the need for more inclusive historical narrative and Spanish-language accessibility. The museum’s permanent exhibits were never fully completed.
“Project activities include updating the exhibits to tell a more complete history of the region, elevating the previously excluded voices of Indigenous, Latinx, and other communities who have been a key part of the area history, and creating bilingual signage and materials,” the press release states. “The desired outcome is for the museum’s exhibits to tell a richer, more inclusive history of the region in Spanish and English that will benefit all visitors to the museum, including residents of Moses Lake, Grant County, and tourists.”
The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is a nonprofit supported by the city and the museum’s membership program. Admission to the museum is always free.