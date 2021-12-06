SPOKANE - A Moses Lake nurse faces some potential prison time after pleading guilty to altering patients’ morphine medications over the course of eight months.
According to the U.S. Attroney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, 40-year-old Esther Rae Tuller was working at Confluence Health when she tampered with the pain-killing medicine between August 2019 and April 2020.
Authorities say Tuller would use syringes to remove morphine and ingest them as part of her opioid addiction. She would replace the morphine with a saline solution and attempt to glue the caps back onto the vials.
In one instance, a patient was rushed to the hospital after experiencing what was described as ‘excruciating’ pain after receiving saline from what was supposed to be a morphine vial.
“While Ms. Tuller’s addiction to opioids is both tragic and far too common, her decision to take advantage of her access to medical-grade morphine was an egregious breach of trust,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “It is deeply troubling that she compounded her misconduct by secretly replacing that morphine with saline in vials that she knew would be distributed to patients. She recklessly and seriously endangered the safety of patients who rely on the judgment and integrity of health care professionals every day.”
Tuller’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2022. Tampering with prescription medicine carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of court supervision after release.