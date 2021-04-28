MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police Capt. Mike Williams will serve as interim chief in Mattawa.
The Moses Lake City Council Tuesday night approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Mattawa, allowing for Williams to serve as interim chief for up to three months as the city begins its search for a replacement for fired police chief Joe Harris. The Mattawa City Council previously approved the agreement.
Williams told iFIBER ONE News he has not intent to apply for the permanent position.
As part of the agreement, the City of Mattawa will pay William’s salary during the length of the contract. Williams said the Mattawa Police Department is currently short-staffed and up to 40 hours per week will be available for off-duty officers from Moses Lake and the sheriff’s office to work in Mattawa to fill the need.
William’s interim move to Mattawa will not have any financial impact for the City of Moses Lake, Chief Kevin Fuhr stated.