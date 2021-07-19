MOSES LAKE - A man is facing drug-related charges after reportedly being caught with more than a pound of methamphetamine, along with heroin and counterfeit fentanyl, during a recent search of a Moses in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police Street Crimes unit detectives and U.S. Marshals on July 7 tracked down and arrested Guillermo Valdez, 33, a convicted felon, according to Moses Lake police.
A search warrant was later served at a residence on Kristine Street where detectives reportedly found 1.3 pounds of meth, about an ounce of heroin and 65 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
Valdez’s previous felony convictions include drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude and possession of a stolen firearm, according to court records.