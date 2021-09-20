MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say a driver intentionally hit a pedestrian after a verbal altercation before fleeing the scene on Sunday.
Police responded to East Yonezawa Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Sunday after reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The driver, driving a red Tesla, fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses told police the driver and the male pedestrian had been arguing before the driver intentionally drove into the victim.
“As this was happening, one of our ‘seasoned’ community services officers had just finished lunch and decided that the best place to find an electric vehicle would be near a charging station,” Moses Lake police stated.
The Tesla and the driver were located illegally charging the car from an electrical outlet next to the post office on West Third Avenue, according to Moses Lake police.
“The suspect driver was so concerned about charging his vehicle that he forgot to wipe off the handprints that the victim left after being struck and rolling onto the hood of the car,” Moses Lake police added.
The driver, whose name was not released, was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree assault and hit-and-run.
The pedestrian had bumps and bruises, according to Moses Lake police.