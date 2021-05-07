MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Friday evening armed robbery at a gas station.
The robbery was reported at about 5 p.m. at the gas station located on West Broadway Avenue near Interstate 90.
The suspect, wearing a mask, sunglasses and a hood, pulled a pistol on the clerk during the robbery and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left the store in a white Lincoln Town Car, according to Moses Lake police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.