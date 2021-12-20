MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been arrested in a child assault that left a 9-week-old baby with severe injuries.
Early Friday morning, officers responded to Samaritan Hospital for a baby with a number of serious injuries, according to Moses Lake police. The baby was later flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment.
Police say the child has eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures, and abrasions and bruising to the face.
Detectives interviewed family members and reportedly recovered “substantial evidence” against 21-year-old Donovan Cantu. Police say the evidence includes a security video that captured audio of part of the assault.
Cantu was taken into custody on Saturday morning and was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree child assault.