MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police have arrested a suspect in connection to the killing of a 21-year-old man in September.
The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for first-degree murder. The suspect’s name was not released. He’s expected to be charged as an adult.
The teen was arrested following a traffic stop on Grape Drive Monday afternoon. Detectives had received an arrest warrant for the suspect on Friday.
The body of Brandon Dick was discovered in a marsh area north of Montlake Park on Sept. 8. His body was found by someone walking his dog along a nearby trail.
The Grant County Coroner’s Office previously determined Dick died from a gunshot wound.