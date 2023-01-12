MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane.
Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Inn at Moses Lake. An employee reported a silver Honda Accord parked with the blinker and windshield wipers on, and no license plates.
Police found a man, later identified as Gallagher, sleeping in the driver’s seat with the car in neutral. A records check of the vehicle returned to the the vehicle being stolen Wednesday morning.
Officers set up spike strips in front of the vehicle before opening the driver’s side door and taking Gallagher into custody.
Police say they found fentanyl pills and methamphetamine on Gallagher during his arrest. There was also ammunition scattered throughout the car, according to Moses Lake police.
The victim in Spokane told police he was at a gas station convenience store in Spokane where Gallagher was making a scene after the store employee wouldn’t sell him cigarettes. Gallagher left the store and allegedly got into the victim’s running vehicle and drove off.
Wednesday’s incident is the second time this week a suspect has been found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, police found an unidentified man asleep in a vehicle on Miller Street Northeast. The man drove off after officers woke him up and attempted to take him into custody.