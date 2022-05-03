MOSES LAKE — A convicted felon is accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle with children in the back seat on Tuesday before Moses Lake police were able to take the man into custody.
At about noon, officers attempted to arrest Salvador Harguideguy on four outstanding felony warrants after he was spotted near West Ivy Street, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say the man fled on foot, south on Western Avenue. Harguideguy allegedly encountered a woman who had just put two kids in her vehicle and were about the leave. Harguideguy allegedly forced his way into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away.
The woman began fighting with the suspect as officers arrived a few seconds later. Officers were able to get the woman out of harm's way and dove into the vehicle to stop Harguideguy from driving off, according to police.
The woman and a passerby were able to get the kids out of the car as Harguideguy reportedly continued to fight with officers.
The man was taken to the ground and was arrested.
Harguideguy was taken to the hospital before being booked on the warrants for second-degree, possession of a stolen firearm, burglary and theft. He was also booked on new charges of first-degree robbery, attempted vehicle theft and resisting arrest.