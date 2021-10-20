WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Moses Lake Police Department has received a more than $10,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice.
The $10,134 grant was provided by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
Moses Lake police are using the grant for a program called CelleBrite. The software program and equipment will allow detectives to analyze cellphone evidence related to criminal activity.
The Moses Lake Police Department receives funding through the JAG program annually due to the size of its department and its crime statistics.
The Department of Justice also awarded grants to the cities of Kennewick and Yakima.
Rep. Dan Newhouse announced the grant recipients on Tuesday in a press release.
“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for our communities each and every day,” Newhouse stated. “These funds will go a long way towards helping our local police departments — who are already facing limited officers due to Gov. Inslee’s unilateral mandates — have access to the resources they need to continue to do their jobs and protect our families and communities.”