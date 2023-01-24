MOSES LAKE — Emphasis patrols by Moses Lake police continue to pay off as another person was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter.
Officers and detectives were conducting an emphasis patrol Monday night when they observed a man underneath a pickup truck in a car dealership parking lot on South Frontage Road.
Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Trevor Schaffer, was attempting to cut the catalytic converter off of the pickup truck.
Schaffer was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Monday’s arrest was the third time in a week suspects have been caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter.
“As with most property crimes, catalytic thefts are primarily driven by the drug trade and drug addiction, and the market for stolen catalytics. We will continue to fight it on all fronts,” Moses Lake police stated.