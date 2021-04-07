MOSES LAKE - Police officers with the city of Moses Lake were in hot pursuit of a subject went the chase went somewhat awry Monday night.
Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands says police were waiting to arrest a man with a felony warrant near the Econo Lodge on Pioneer when the suspect noticed them and ran.
Sands says one of the officers tried to get ahead of the subject in his patrol vehicle and mistook a portion of the wall as an access point on to Pioneer way.
The officer managed to partially go over the retaining wall and high-centered his SUV on top of the wall.
The suspect was caught by other officers a couple of blocks away minutes later.
Sands would not reveal whether the officer in question is being disciplined for their mistake.