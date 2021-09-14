MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department is holding a child car seat inspection event on Sept. 20.
The free event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moses Lake City Hall parking lot, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
Certified technicians will be on hand to inspect car seats, show how to install a car seat or booster seat correctly and determine if it’s time for a new seat.
Washington’s car seat law requires:
- Children up to age 2 must be properly secured in a rear-facing car seat.
- Children ages 2-4 must be properly secured in a car seat with a harness (rear or forward facing).
- Children 4 and older and less than four feet nine inches tall must be secured in a booster seat with seat belt (or continue in harness seat).
- Children over height four feet nine inches must be secured by a properly fitted seat belt (typically starting at 8-12 years old).
- Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical to do so
For more information on the car seat event, call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3888.