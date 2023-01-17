MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter.
Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
A second suspect in the theft left the scene in a vehicle and has not yet been identified.
Moses Lake police have been performing extra patrols due to an increase in catalytic converter thefts. Tuesday morning’s arrest was the second time in four days a suspect theft suspect has been contacted.
“The theft of catalytic converters has reached epidemic levels here and elsewhere, and we are putting significant resources on the problem,” Moses Lake police stated.