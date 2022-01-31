MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a late Sunday night armed robbery at Carl’s Jr.
Investigators say two men entered the restaurant on East Kittleson Road about 10:15 p.m. and contacted two female employees cleaning in the back. The suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, told the to employees to get on the ground, according to Moses Lake police.
One suspect stayed with the employees while the second suspected entered the office and grabbed cash from the safe.
The suspects ran out the back of the building and fled on foot, according to police. During the robbery, the two suspects pulled down security camera recording equipment and pulled a cable out in an attempt to stop the video recording.
Moses Lake police are working to obtain any available security video from the restaurant as well as nearby hotels in an attempt to identify the suspects. Investigators say both suspects had their hoods over their heads and were wearing masks.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.