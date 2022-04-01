MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Friday morning shooting where more than a dozen shots were fired.
Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the area of North Central Drive and West Valley Road after multiple reports of shots fired.
Police found 13 shell casings in the roadway.
No injuries were reported and police did not find any damage to property. No suspects are in custody.
Police have obtained security video from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.