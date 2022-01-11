MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting.
Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to a shots fired call in the area of South Gumwood Street and West Broadway Avenue.
Police say both the victim and suspect had initially fled the scene. The victim returned in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and told police a Honda had pulled up next to them. A passenger then reportedly exited the Honda and fired a single shot at the victim’s SUV, according to Moses Lake police.
No injuries were reported.
Frontier Middle School was placed into a modified lockdown as a precaution.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.