MOSES LAKE - No injuries were reported after multiple gunshots were fired in front of a home Sunday morning in Moses Lake.
Police responded about 7:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Peninsula Drive after multiple people reportedly shots fired.
Officers found several spent shell casings from two different firearms in the road in front of a home, according to Moses Lake police.
Investigators have obtained video of the incident and identified possible suspects and vehicles involved. Police say the video shows a Red Chrysler PT Cruiser and a white Mercedes Class C fleeing the scene.
Police say no injuries or damage to any homes has been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-754-3887.