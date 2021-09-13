MLPD
MOSES LAKE - No injuries were reported after multiple gunshots were fired in front of a home Sunday morning in Moses Lake.

Police responded about 7:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Peninsula Drive after multiple people reportedly shots fired.

Officers found several spent shell casings from two different firearms in the road in front of a home, according to Moses Lake police.

Investigators have obtained video of the incident and identified possible suspects and vehicles involved. Police say the video shows a Red Chrysler PT Cruiser and a white Mercedes Class C fleeing the scene.

Police say no injuries or damage to any homes has been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-754-3887.