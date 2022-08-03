MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired.
Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired.
Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad tracks when the occupants of at least one of the vehicles opened fire. Officers recovered 10 shell casings and other physical evidence at the scene, according to Capt. Mike Williams.
At least one nearby trailer was damaged and police say a woman out in her flower garden was nearly struck by a bullet.
No suspects are in custody and police continue to investigate.