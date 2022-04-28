MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating two drive-by shootings on Wednesday.
Officers first responded just before 6:30 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of West Marina Drive.
Police found bullet holes in two mobile homes, both of which were occupied at the time of the shooting, according to Moses Lake police.
At about 10 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of North Buell Street after several shots were fired at a home. Multiple shell casings were found in the area. Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle fleeing the area just after shots were fired.
No injuries were reported in either shooting.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.