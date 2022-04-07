MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are asking the public for help in identifying four suspects in a Wednesday night armed robbery.
The robbery occurred at a convenience store in the 3000 block of West Broadway Avenue, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspects fled the store in an older model, darker colored station wagon — possibly a Subaru Outback.
The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, wearing Nike brand clothing and other sports attire.
All four suspects remain at-large. Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.