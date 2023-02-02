MOSES LAKE — A man was arrested early Thursday morning for attempted murder after Moses Lake police say he assaulted a woman with a baseball bat and wrapped a cord around her neck.
Moses Lake police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue. Police say a woman was contacted at the scene had been arguing with 25-year-old George Zeno.
During the argument, the victim told police Zeno hit her with a baseball bat before wrapping a charger cord around her neck. The cord broke and police say Zeno grabbed the baseball bat and put it to the victim’s throat.
Zeno reportedly left the scene before police arrived. He was contacted shortly after and was taken into custody. Police say Zeno, who is not allowed to possess firearms, had a semi-automatic rifle at the apartment.
Zeno was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.