MOSES LAKE - Now referred to as “the pig whisperer” by his colleagues, a Moses Lake police officer applied his unrealized talents when he offered to help a person who had lost their pet pig in the city limits.
On Monday, Officer Pitt was summoned to help a person whose pet pig had wandered off their property in the downtown area. The wayward hog was located, but this pig wasn’t willing to go home. Aptly named ‘Wilbur,’ the swine continued to walk away when Pitt approached it. The Moses Lake Police Department says Pitt had made animal noises in an attempt to calm the animal, but to no avail.
“After about 15 minutes of unsuccessful pig to pig negotiations, the owner was located,” the Moses Lake’s Police Department stated on its Facebook page.
The department went on to say, “the owner was so impressed with Ofc. Pitt's pig wrangling skills that she offered to give the pig to Ofc. Pitt, who respectfully declined.”
Per city code, pigs are not allowed to be kept in the city limits. Wilbur’s owner relocated the pig to an area outside of the city’s jurisdictional boundaries.