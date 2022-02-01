MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police have released video of two suspects robbing the Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Sunday.
The two men, wearing masks and gloves, entered the restaurant about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and headed to the back where two female employees were working.
Security video from the restaurant shows one of the suspect display a handgun in the dishwashing area, forcing the employees to the ground.
While the one suspect stays with the employees, the second suspect heads to the back office where he can be seen taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe.
The two suspects ran out the back of the building and were seen on video obtained from a nearby hotel fleeing the scene on foot.
Police have not been able to identify either suspect and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.