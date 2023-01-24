MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week.
iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit card-wielding culprit who spent money on Perez's sister's debit card after she accidentally dropped it at J's Teriyaki on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Perez says her sister, Marielly Reyes, is a hard-working person who has a job and goes to college.
According to Perez, the suspect picked up Marielly's card and allegedly spent about $45 at J's Teriyaki the following day, pulled out cash from Walmart and Safeway, and spent money at Dutch Bros before the card was shut down. In total, the suspect allegedly spent around $750 on Marielly's debit card.
Marielly reported the incident to Moses Lake Police and the ordeal has been processed as an official case.
Security footage of the alleged perpetrator was posted online and is being reviewed by Moses Lake Police.
The suspect has been identified, but will not be named until an arrest is made. Police Chief Kevin Fuhr told iFIBER ONE News that an arrest will likely be made soon.
Fuhr says she now knows police are looking for her and is apparently in hiding. However, Fuhr remains confident that police will find her and bring her to justice.
Once arrested, Fuhr says she will be charged with second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and financial fraud.