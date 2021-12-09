MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are seeking information into a break-in at a gas station early Tuesday morning.
The break-in occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the Toads gas station on the corner of South Pioneer Way and Nelson Road, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspect stole several packs of cigarettes before fleeing.
Detectives have not yet identified the suspect. Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing black pants and shoes and a gray hoodie. He was wearing a mask at the time of the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-764-3887.