MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in connection to a Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit investigation.
Shawn M. Miller, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Moses Lake police were granted a search warrant for a home on March Street along with a vehicle belonging to Miller. On Monday, officers were conducting surveillance on the home when Miller and a woman exited and got into a vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop on state Route 17 and Miller was taken into custody.
Inside the vehicle, detectives reportedly found about 26 grams of cocaine, along with a digital scale and other drug packaging materials, according to court records.
Detectives also seized about a half-pound of psilocybin mushrooms, along with marijuana, at the home. A detective told other investigators the quantity of mushrooms recovered was the largest seizure of mushrooms he’s seen in 30-plus years in law enforcement.