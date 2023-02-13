MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police used a GPS tracking device in catching a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft on Friday.
Brandon J. Cirame, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted theft.
Law enforcement had responded Friday afternoon to the Big Bend Community College campus after a catalytic converter was partially cut off a vehicle. Witnesses said the suspect’s vehicle was a lifted Chevrolet pickup truck and the suspect was wearing a ski mask, according to Moses Lake police.
Police had previously been granted a search warrant, authorizing a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Silverado registered to Cirame. Police say the vehicle was involved in prior catalytic converter thefts. The tracker reportedly showed the pickup truck driving around the college campus at the time of the incident. The truck was tracked to the Lowe's parking lot where Cirame was taken into custody.
Police reported Cirame had a ski mask around his neck.
Surveillance video later obtained from Big Bend allegedly shows Cirame’s pickup truck at the college.
A search warrant was obtained for Cirame’s truck and police say they found a reciprocating saw inside, according to court records.