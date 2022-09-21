SPOKANE - In a press release put out by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington, a 29-year-old Moses Lake resident by the name of Dondre Jackson pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funding.
According to the plea agreement and information disclosed during court proceedings, Jackson fraudulently obtained two PPP loans totaling $49,999 for his purported catering and food service business, and submitted fraudulent tax documents in support of his application. It was later determined that Jackson's business was fictitious, the documents he submitted were false and fraudulent and therefore, did not qualify for PPP loans.
“COVID-19 relief programs quickly ran out of money due to the number of people and businesses that requested funding, which meant that some deserving small businesses were not able to obtain funding to keep their businesses in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “We created the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force because it is critical to the strength and safety of our communities that we all work together to combat pandemic-related fraud and bring much-needed accountability to these programs. The Strike Force works to ensure that limited resources are used to protect our local small businesses and the critical jobs and services that they provide for the community.”
Jackson's sentencing is set for January 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Spokane, Washington.