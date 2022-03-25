MOSES LAKE - There will be one less hardware and building supplies store to shop at in Moses Lake come May.
Penhallurick's True Value store on Stratford Road says it is closing its doors forever on May 31, 2022.
The store says re-leasing issues and lack of re-location spots prompted the decision to close instead of moving.
Penhallurick’s has been leasing the building from Spokane-based Kiemle Hagood, a commercial real estate agency.
Chad Carper of Kiemle Hagood says Planet Fitness will replace space occupied by the hardware store with potential room for additional tenant. Carper says the Planet Fitness should open for business within a year from now.
Penhallurick’s opened in Moses Lake in 1992.