MOSES LAKE - The owners of Tacos Mi Casa and Mi Casa Market are dabbling in cosmetics following the opening of PoRA Collections in Moses Lake.
Owned by Paula and Guadalupe Madrigales, their beauty business opened in early spring of 2021.
PoRA Collections opened in what used to be a vacant building next to Mi Casa Market on 3rd Avenue in Moses Lake. Paula and Guadalupe used the new home of PoRA Collections as storage for their businesses; before that, it was occupied by a Nickel Saver publication.
“We’re trying to diversify employment in our community, we have such a great team and we want to build that,” Paula told iFIBER ONE News. “There is big demand for make-up and we want to help meet our community’s demand for beauty products.”
‘PoRA’ is Japanese for ‘Paula’, an acknowledgment to her study of the Japanese language.
Paula says there are beauty products for both men and women.
“The quality is comparable to big name retailers like Sephora and Ulta, but with a better price point,” Paula explained.
PoRA Collections is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.