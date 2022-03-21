MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s police chief officer is appeased by the state’s back pedal on its police reform bills. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year many agreed the original bill went too far.
The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use force to stop people from fleeing temporary investigative detentions, known as Terry stops. Officers said restrictions passed by lawmakers in 2021 had left them unable to do so, meaning potential suspects could simply leave. Fuhr says the new reform bill gives his department nearly all of the authority it had prior to the cumbersome legislation that made it to governor’s desk last year.
“The things that were the of the biggest concern after last year’s legislation ere returned to us,” Fuhr told iFIBER ONE News. “The only thing we didn’t get back were pursuits, but I’m not incredibly concerned about that as much as I was about the inability to detain someone while we investigate a crime. We’re in a much better place than we were last year.”
House Bill 1310, which said officers could use force only when they had probable cause to make an arrest or to prevent imminent injury, and that they were required to use appropriate de-escalation tactics if possible.
Police said the measure hindered their response to crime: Often when officers show up at a scene, they need to detain people to figure out if they were involved in a crime. But under House Bill 1310, they couldn't use force to detain them unless they already had probable cause to arrest them, they said.
Now, the new bill provides a clear definition of what “force” is.
Earlier this month Inslee signed two other bills fixing parts of last year's police reform package. One made clear officers may use force to help detain or transport people in behavioral health crisis, while the other corrected an oversight that seemed to inadvertently prohibit police departments from possessing certain less-lethal weapons.
“The new legislation gives my officers the protection they need…,” Fuhr added.
The reform amendment took effect as soon as the governor signed the bills.