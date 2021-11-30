MOSES LAKE - After his appointment to the Chief Executive Officer role in 2009, 69-year-old Tore Torvund is stepping down from his post as REC Silicon’s top leader.
Current Chief Financial Officer James May will act as CEO as the Board of Directors solidifies its plans in finding a permanent CEO.
Torvund’s decision to step down comes after extensive layoffs at the Moses Lake polysilicon materials plant. Layoffs at the plant were the byproducts of a tariff war between China and the U.S. 80% of global demand for polysilicon comes from China.
REC Silicon continues to seek ways to restart production and was the recent recipient of a large investment by South Korea’s Hanwha Solutions. Hanwha is a chemical production company based out of Seoul, South Korea.
Hanwha bought a 16.67% stake in the Norway-based polysilicon manufacturer for $160.4 million. The move is intended at securing low-carbon photovoltaic materials amid growing demand for renewable energy in the United States, Hanwha Solutions said in a statement.
In the United States, REC Silicon also owns and operates a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Butte, Montana.
“The transactions are expected to strengthen REC Silicon’s financial position and ensure that the Company has the necessary resources to reopen its FBR facility in Moses Lake, Washington, and enable valuable investment opportunities in Butte, Montana,” REC Silicon said in its own press release. “A US value chain for solar PV manufacturing will result in the creation of demand for solar grade polysilicon, which the company expects will result in the restart of the manufacture of high quality, low-cost solar grade granular polysilicon in Moses Lake, Washington during 2023.”