MOSES LAKE - After joining the Moses Lake School District in 2017 as its assistant superintendent, Dr. Carole Meyer has been appointed to serve as the district’s interim superintendent following the termination of Joshua Meek on Aug. 31.
The decision to appoint Meyer occurred during Thursday’s Moses Lake School Board meeting. Prior to her appointment to the interim role, yet after Meek’s departure, Meyer was the acting superintendent as the district deliberated on who would fill the interim superintendent seat.
Prior to her time with Moses Lake, Meyer was a principal in the Spokane Public School District from 2004 to 2017.
The school board will discuss the selection process for their pick of a new permanent superintendent at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 14.
In addition to naming Meyer as the district’s top administrator for the time being, school board members also selected the official name of the city’s second high school. The name ‘Vanguard Academy’ was chosen after community survey suggesting names for the new high school. ‘Vanguard’ was the most popular pick amongst the community, parents, school staff, and students. According to the school district, the inspiration behind the name is due to the school’s project-based learning. Info provided by the school district explains the inspiration behind the high school’s new name.
“Similar to Renaissance Academy, Vanguard speaks to leadership, being forward and in the front. It also speaks to the concept of the school itself giving students ownership over the syles and curriculum.
Vanguard Academy is currently under construction and will open its doors in the fall of 2022.