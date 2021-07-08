MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board has appointed Alana DeGooyer to the District 5 seat on the board.
Degooyer’s appointment follows the resignation of former board member Bryce McPartland, who submitted his resignation after a change of residency outside of the District 5 boundary.
DeGooyer will be sworn in to the position during Thursday night’s board meeting, according to the district.
DeGooyer will fill the remainder of McPartland’s term, which is set to expire in November 2023.
The school board held a special meeting Wednesday night for board vacancy interviews before making the appointment.