MOSES LAKE - Lifelong farmer Elliot Goodrich, who also serves on Moses Lake’s school board, says turning eastern Washington into a new state won’t work. Goodrich believes grouping eastern Washington into Idaho is a plausible approach. That’s why Goodrich founded the Committee for Liberty.
“We believe that any attempt to create a new state will fail. Creating a new state would require that we also create new Senators, a new state capital, new laws, bureaucracy, other political offices, and tax structures. By simply moving a state line we avoid all of those problems,” it states on the Committee for Liberty website.
In order for their goal to become reality, the committee says Idaho and Washington would have to agree that they would like to pursue an adjustment to their shared border. Next, the two parties would be required to form a negotiating committee that would be responsible for developing and plan an agreement that would address where the new boundary would be, state liabilities, and a timeline for implementation. Lastly, according to the committee, each state would have to ratify the agreement into law and would then require ratification by the U.S. government.
However, the Committee for Liberty did acknowledge that the process would take many years to complete.
On its website, the committee also calls attention to what it referred to as a problematic approach to forming a new state, and emboldened its perspective on why their movement deserves one’s support.
“There have been many attempts in the past, and some currently, to address the differences between Western and Eastern Washington. These efforts in the past have failed because they have either had the wrong objective (creating a new State) or because they did not have an appropriate strategy and approach. The Committee for Liberty has the right goal and a sound strategy. Our solution (moving the State boundary) will make things better for both Western and Eastern Washington and Idaho. Our Committee is not just interested in what is best for a segment of the population of Washington State. We are building a coalition across the State made up of people of different backgrounds and political beliefs that all believe people are best served when their elected government reflects the beliefs and ideals of those it governs.”
The Committee says it is currently soliciting donations on its website at www.committeeforliberty.com.
“Our goal of moving the boundary between Idaho and Washington will happen but it requires the support of the population of both States. We need your help to get our message out. Your donation will be used to grow our organization and inform your neighbors about our goals and efforts. Our Committee is run as efficiently as possible to ensure that as much money as possible is used for direct outreach and communication,” the Committee wrote on its website.
The Committee for Liberty’s office is located on Road Q in Moses Lake.