MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board is seeking applicants for a vacant position after board member Bryce McPartland had to resign following a change of residency.
McPartland submitted his resignation after moving outside the board District 5 boundary, according to the school district.
The remaining board members will appoint a replace to serve out the remainder of McPartland’s term, which expires in November 2023.
Candidates for the position must be U.S. citizens, qualified voters and live within the District 5 boundary which is north of I-90 and west of Moses Lake.
Applications are due no later than July 1. Candidate interviews will take place during a public meeting on July 7, with a candidate being appointed to the position July 8.
For more information and applications, visit bit.ly/MLSD_BoardApplication