MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board has hired Monty Sabin as the district’s new superintendent.
The board voted unanimously to offer the position to Sabin during a Thursday board meeting. He will begin in the position on July 1, pending contract negotiations.
“Sabin’s 25 years of experience aligns with the needs and objectives of MLSD,” said board Chair Kevin Fuhr. “He brings a strong background in leadership, community engagement, fiscal responsibility, and knowledge of building school facilities.”
Sabin joins the Moses Lake School District from North Thursday Public Schools, where he serves as assistant superintendent of operations, responsible for all district operations including financial services, Human Resources, capital projects, facilities, food services, technology and transportation.
Sabin earned his superintendent credential from Washington State University after completing his masters in educational administration at Heritage College. He previously served as the superintendent for the Kittitas School District and has held roles of principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach.
“My time work in in four various school districts has provided me with unique experiences and a perspective that have been valuable to my work,” Sabin said. “I know my successful experience and training has provided me the ability to successfully serve the students, staff and community of Moses Lake School District.”
The district plans to provide opportunities in the coming months for students, staff, parents and community members to meet Sabin.
Sabin was one of two finalists for the superintendent position. Jeffrey Hardesty, the current superintendent for the Oroville School District, was the other finalist.