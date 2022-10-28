In a 3-2 vote, the school board that governs the Moses Lake School District formally adopted a state-required policy that prohibits discrimination and discriminatory harassment on the basis of gender expression and gender identity. A public comment period prior to the decision by the school board was met with stark opposition.
"I could have myself professional mutilated, but there is no such thing as transgender," one man shouted at the public forum podium during the school board meeting.
"Jesus created male and female as we've already heard and there is no other. Anything else is a choice and don't think we should be supporting that choice. It's very formal. You don't hear about all the people who change back into their original sex," one woman provided in her testimony. "It's very harmful.."
Other expressed support for non-binary and transgender students. Danielle Boss, a substitute teacher who works with special needs kids and the high school drama program where she got to know some transgender students who have graduated.
"These kids are being villainized on a national stage and they are some of our most vulnerable children and make up a very small percentage of the population. It's why they are part of the drama club because its a safe place for them to be accepted. They need a little extra protection, it's not asking you to parent them."
"As a queer, non-binary community member who grew up in Utah, I know very well what a negative environment schools can be when the students and teachers have free reign to take out their bigotry and prejudice on those who don't fit whatever random norm is expected. The pain remains with me today, decades after I came out and found my place in the world. Some of you may already be an ally and understand how we hurt our children when we deny them the space to be authentic. However, I know there are many who are not an ally and who believe we should exclude transgender and other queer children," another person stated.
"There are plenty of statistics about suicide, bullying, homelessness, and hate, but what you need to remember is that these are individual people, not data, and they are in your schools. They are all over your schools, but they are not part of the school community--not fully, not as themselves. And they just want to be children who can learn and get the best preparation for their future. Moses Lake schools owe them that," another person explained.
Just prior to adopting the policy, Moses Lake School Board member Paul Hill said, "my personal feeling, we don't need specific, special policies for specific, special segments of our population. We don't tolerate harassment or bullying of any kind against any person." Hill and Susan Freeman voted no on adopting the policy.
Board president Kevin Fuhr said, "...we took an oath to follow the laws of the state of Washington." Fuhr and two other board members voted 'yes' in adopting the policy.