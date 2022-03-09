MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has narrowed the field of candidates for superintendent down to two finalists.
On Thursday night, the school board announced that either Monty Sabin or Jeffrey Hardesty will assume the role as the district’s top administrator.
Sabin is the assistant superintendent of operations at North Thurston Public Schools in Lacey; a position he’s held since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Superintendent of the Kittitas School District. He also worked as an administrator in the Issaquah School District and began his career as a teacher in Mansfield in Douglas County. Sabin has 25 years of teaching experience.
Hardesty is the Oroville School District’s Superintendent, a role he’s had since 2016. Prior to his tenure with Oroville schools, he was the principal of Tonasket High School. His scholastic career also spans 25 years, which includes about six years as a teacher, vice-principal, and principal in the Moses Lake School District.
A community forum for each candidate will be held at the district board room at 940 Yonezawa Blvd. at 7 p.m. on March 15 and 16.