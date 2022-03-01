MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District will have to change mascots for the high school and two middle schools after the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation denied allowing schools to use Native American names, symbols or images as mascots, logos or team names.
The Colville Council recently approved a resolution that all school districts within the exterior boundary of the Colville Reservation and adjacent to the reservation cease from using Native American names and mascots. The school district had been in discussions with the Colville Tribe after the state Legislature in 2021 approved a bill prohibiting Native American names, mascots and images.
As a result, the Moses Lake School District has started the process of rebranding the mascots and imagery for Moses Lake High School (Chiefs), Chief Moses Middle School (Braves) and Frontier Middle School (Warriors). The district will also have to change the name of Chief Moses Middle School.
The school district announced Monday it is seeking individuals for three committees to help during the selection process for new mascots and a new name for Chief Moses Middle School.
The committees will be comprises of community members, students and staff, along with a school board member and district executive. The district expects the committees will meet four to six times between now and May 15.
Committee applications are available online at www.mlsd161.org.