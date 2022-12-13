MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District is one of three districts in the state to recently receiving funding to expand broadband internet access.
More than $2 million in funding will go to the Moses Lake, Mount Vernon and Highline school districts as part of the latest round of funding from the American Rescue Plan. Funds will be distributed through the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, which supports schools and libraries in providing digital tools and services to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Moses Lake School in January was also awarded about $1.1 million in federal funding to boost broadband access.
To date, the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Program has committed $6.4 billion to schools and libraries across the state.